David J. Noble Purchases 30,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CFO David J. Noble acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STRR opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

