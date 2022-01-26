DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

