DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.
Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 3.41.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
