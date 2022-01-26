Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.84.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

