Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

