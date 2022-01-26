Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to report $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $308.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $748.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 456,560 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

