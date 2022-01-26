Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

