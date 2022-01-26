Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

SMCI opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.