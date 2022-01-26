Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.12 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

