Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

