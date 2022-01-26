Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $57.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,104,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $5,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

