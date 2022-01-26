Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.
UNP stock opened at $244.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
