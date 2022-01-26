Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

UNP stock opened at $244.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

