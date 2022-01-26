Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.44).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.89) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

In other news, insider George Lewis acquired 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,515.11). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,276.01). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,296 shares of company stock worth $968,342.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.