Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.44).
Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.89) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.