Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €174.60 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

