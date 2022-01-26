Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

