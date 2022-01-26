Discover Financial Services to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

DFS stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

