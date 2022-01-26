Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 4.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 227,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,997,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.