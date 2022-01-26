Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Get Diversey alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $10.53 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $39,068,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 79.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the third quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversey by 596.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after buying an additional 1,432,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.