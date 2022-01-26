DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

