Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.70. 474,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,429. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

