Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 27,848 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $200,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.51. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

