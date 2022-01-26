Doyle Wealth Management Buys 8,889 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.27. 5,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.