Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

