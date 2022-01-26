Doyle Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 266,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,256. The stock has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

