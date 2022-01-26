Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,048. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.