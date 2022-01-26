Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 656 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.83 ($9.47).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.78) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

LON DRX traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 601 ($8.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 501.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.82. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356.20 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 630.50 ($8.51).

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.03), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($133,794.72).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

