Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

DRETF stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRETF. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

