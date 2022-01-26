Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BROS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,766. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

