Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Pierre Lépine Buys 3,500 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Pierre Lépine bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$399,165.

Pierre Lépine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Pierre Lépine bought 5,000 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.

Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$119.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.29.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

