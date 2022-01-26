e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

