e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ELF stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 319.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

