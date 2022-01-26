E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.98 ($13.61).

EOAN opened at €11.95 ($13.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.08. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

