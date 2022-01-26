Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

