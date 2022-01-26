EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

