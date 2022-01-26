EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 180.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASYS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

