EAM Investors LLC Sells 12,402 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ranpak worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Ranpak by 2.2% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,221 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

