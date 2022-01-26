EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 486,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.29% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 130.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

CIDM stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.