EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 99,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

