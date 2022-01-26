EAM Investors LLC Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

DKS stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.69 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

