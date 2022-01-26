Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Eargo posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Eargo by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 785,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,289,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

