Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.84 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

