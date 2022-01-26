Edgewood Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,079,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,368.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

