EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.31.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

