Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $84,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 20,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

