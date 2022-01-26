Elastos (ELA) One Day Volume Hits $2.78 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $126.35 million and $2.78 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00016423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006792 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 176.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

