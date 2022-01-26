Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $127.27 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $127.27 million and $317,937.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,911,808,980 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.