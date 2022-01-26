Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by CL King

Research analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

ESI stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

