Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,827,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.85% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $291,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

