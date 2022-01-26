Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital lowered Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

