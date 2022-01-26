Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$277.09.

EDV stock opened at C$28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

