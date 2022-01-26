Energy Transfer LP Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

ET opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

